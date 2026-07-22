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Veneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura

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Veneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyVeneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyVeneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, BeamVeneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassVeneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture, Retail
Remedios de Escalada, Argentina
  • Architects: DRM Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  510
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:javier agustin rojas
  • Lead Architects: Luciano Dimaio, Nicolás Rocca, Esteban Muerza
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Veneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© javier agustin rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the expansion of an existing commercial building to create a drive-through ice cream shop, a typology in which both pedestrians and vehicles enter, circulate, and remain within the site.

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About this office
DRM Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailArgentina

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCommercial ArchitectureRetailArgentina
Cite: "Veneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181425/veneciana-escalada-drive-thru-ice-cream-shop-drm-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© javier agustin rojas

Veneciana Escalada 汽车穿梭冰淇淋店 / DRM Arquitectura

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