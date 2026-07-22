Veneciana Escalada Drive-Thru Ice Cream Shop / DRM Arquitectura

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Remedios de Escalada, Argentina
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Architects: DRM Arquitectura
- Area: 510 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:javier agustin rojas
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Lead Architects: Luciano Dimaio, Nicolás Rocca, Esteban Muerza
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Commercial Architecture, Retail
- Technical Team: Nicolás Rocca, Esteban Muerza, Fabian Bruno , Ignacio Vacca Giannini, Santiago Ballerio
- Design Team: Ramiro Barraza, Lucia Binetti, Lautaro Egui, Florencia Chumbes
- City: Remedios de Escalada
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the expansion of an existing commercial building to create a drive-through ice cream shop, a typology in which both pedestrians and vehicles enter, circulate, and remain within the site.