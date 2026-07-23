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Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO

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Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 2 of 37Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, GlassApartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior PhotographyApartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, BathroomApartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - More Images+ 32

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Apartments
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: ULTRA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  899
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenya Chiba
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Yuji Mukaiyama, Yushi Sasada, Alyssa Ueno, Daiyu Inoue, Akito Ikeda
  • Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Ohno JAPAN
  • Electrical Engineering Team: EOS plus
  • Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: Amiju
  • Lanscape Design: Oryza
  • Lighting Design: Filaments
  • Civil Construction Team: Ishizue Column
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
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Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 6 of 37
© Kenya Chiba

Text description provided by the architects. Tokyo's streetscape is often criticized—or praised—for its lack of uniformity, as arbitrary buildings crowd each individual plot. This chaotic quality is frequently cited as the city's defining feature. Yet when viewed as a whole, it reveals a strangely homogeneous, generic landscape devoid of clear intent—an endless expanse of white, gray, beige, and brown structures. For instance, though its origins remain obscure, concrete clad in beige tile has become the standard facade for Tokyo apartment buildings. It is unclear when this scenery first emerged, but for us, it has simply become a "natural" presence, always already there. Can we re-evaluate and update this landscape where wild freedom and banality coexist? This question lies at the heart of our project.

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Cite: "Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181423/apartment-in-uehara-ultra-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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