Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO

-
Architects: ULTRA STUDIO
- Area: 899 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kenya Chiba
- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Yuji Mukaiyama, Yushi Sasada, Alyssa Ueno, Daiyu Inoue, Akito Ikeda
- Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Ohno JAPAN
- Electrical Engineering Team: EOS plus
- Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: Amiju
- Lanscape Design: Oryza
- Lighting Design: Filaments
- Civil Construction Team: Ishizue Column
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Tokyo's streetscape is often criticized—or praised—for its lack of uniformity, as arbitrary buildings crowd each individual plot. This chaotic quality is frequently cited as the city's defining feature. Yet when viewed as a whole, it reveals a strangely homogeneous, generic landscape devoid of clear intent—an endless expanse of white, gray, beige, and brown structures. For instance, though its origins remain obscure, concrete clad in beige tile has become the standard facade for Tokyo apartment buildings. It is unclear when this scenery first emerged, but for us, it has simply become a "natural" presence, always already there. Can we re-evaluate and update this landscape where wild freedom and banality coexist? This question lies at the heart of our project.