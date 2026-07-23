Apartment in Uehara / ULTRA STUDIO

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Category: Apartments

Design Team: Yuji Mukaiyama, Yushi Sasada, Alyssa Ueno, Daiyu Inoue, Akito Ikeda

Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer: Ohno JAPAN

Electrical Engineering Team: EOS plus

Mechanical And Plumbing Engineers: Amiju

Lanscape Design: Oryza

Lighting Design: Filaments

Civil Construction Team: Ishizue Column

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Tokyo's streetscape is often criticized—or praised—for its lack of uniformity, as arbitrary buildings crowd each individual plot. This chaotic quality is frequently cited as the city's defining feature. Yet when viewed as a whole, it reveals a strangely homogeneous, generic landscape devoid of clear intent—an endless expanse of white, gray, beige, and brown structures. For instance, though its origins remain obscure, concrete clad in beige tile has become the standard facade for Tokyo apartment buildings. It is unclear when this scenery first emerged, but for us, it has simply become a "natural" presence, always already there. Can we re-evaluate and update this landscape where wild freedom and banality coexist? This question lies at the heart of our project.