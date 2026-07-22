Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture

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Montpellier, France
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Architects: TAUTEM Architecture
- Area: 1370 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luc Boegly
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Community, Sustainability
- Lead Architect, Interior Architecture, Furniture, Signage: TAUTEM Architecture
- Client: CCAS de Montpellier
- Garden Area: 1,205 m²
- Construction Cost: 3,6 M € excl. VAT
- City: Montpellier
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Between the Arceaux and Figuerolles districts, TAUTEM transforms the Center for Social Experimentation and Innovation (CEIS) into an architecture of care and dignity, attentive to the Mediterranean climate and to the memory of the site.