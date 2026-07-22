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Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture

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Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - Image 2 of 56Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column, BalconyEspace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - Interior PhotographyEspace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - Image 5 of 56Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - More Images+ 51

Curated by Nina Vuga

Cultural Architecture, Community, Sustainability
Montpellier, France
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Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, Column, Balcony
© Luc Boegly

Text description provided by the architects. Between the Arceaux and Figuerolles districts, TAUTEM transforms the Center for Social Experimentation and Innovation (CEIS) into an architecture of care and dignity, attentive to the Mediterranean climate and to the memory of the site.

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TAUTEM Architecture
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "Espace Ambroise Croizat / TAUTEM Architecture" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181403/espace-ambroise-croizat-tautem-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Luc Boegly

Ambroise Croizat 空间 / TAUTEM Architecture

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