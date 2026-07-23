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JA House / Ayoub Architects

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JA House / Ayoub Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteJA House / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingJA House / Ayoub Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassJA House / Ayoub Architects - Image 5 of 31JA House / Ayoub Architects - More Images+ 26

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Amman, Jordan
  • Architects: Ayoub Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2037
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ayoub Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Daikin, Kohler
  • Lead Architect: Ramiz Ayoub
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Architect : Samir Hallak
  • Technical Team: Yanal Hamshari
  • Interior Design: Claude Missir
  • Landscape Architecture: Lara Zuriekat
  • General Contractor: Engineering Values Contracting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Odeh Design Bureau
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Active Engineering consultant
  • City: Amman
  • Country: Jordan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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JA House / Ayoub Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ayoub Architects

Text description provided by the architects. JA House is shaped by the unique character of its site in southern Amman, overlooking one of the city's largest public parks with uninterrupted panoramic views. The steep topography and the preserved oak trees along the site's perimeter inspired a concept centered on a green terraced platform that extends the landscape into the architecture while naturally embedding the main living spaces within the terrain.

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Cite: "JA House / Ayoub Architects" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181368/ja-house-ayoub-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ayoub Architects

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