JA House / Ayoub Architects

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Architects: Ayoub Architects
- Area: 2037 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ayoub Architects
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Manufacturers: Daikin, Kohler
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Lead Architect: Ramiz Ayoub
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Architect : Samir Hallak
- Technical Team: Yanal Hamshari
- Interior Design: Claude Missir
- Landscape Architecture: Lara Zuriekat
- General Contractor: Engineering Values Contracting
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Odeh Design Bureau
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Active Engineering consultant
- City: Amman
- Country: Jordan
Text description provided by the architects. JA House is shaped by the unique character of its site in southern Amman, overlooking one of the city's largest public parks with uninterrupted panoramic views. The steep topography and the preserved oak trees along the site's perimeter inspired a concept centered on a green terraced platform that extends the landscape into the architecture while naturally embedding the main living spaces within the terrain.