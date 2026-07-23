JA House / Ayoub Architects

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Houses • Amman, Jordan Architects: Ayoub Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2037 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ayoub Architects

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Daikin , Kohler

Lead Architect: Ramiz Ayoub

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Category: Houses

Design Architect : Samir Hallak

Technical Team: Yanal Hamshari

Interior Design: Claude Missir

Landscape Architecture: Lara Zuriekat

General Contractor: Engineering Values Contracting

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Odeh Design Bureau

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Active Engineering consultant

City: Amman

Country: Jordan

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Text description provided by the architects. JA House is shaped by the unique character of its site in southern Amman, overlooking one of the city's largest public parks with uninterrupted panoramic views. The steep topography and the preserved oak trees along the site's perimeter inspired a concept centered on a green terraced platform that extends the landscape into the architecture while naturally embedding the main living spaces within the terrain.