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House off the Ground / nanometer architecture

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House off the Ground / nanometer architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse off the Ground / nanometer architecture - Image 3 of 15House off the Ground / nanometer architecture - Image 4 of 15House off the Ground / nanometer architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, GlassHouse off the Ground / nanometer architecture - More Images+ 10

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Japan
  • Architects: nanometer architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ToLoLo studio
  • Lead Architects: Atsumi Nonaka + Yuki Mitani
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House off the Ground / nanometer architecture - Exterior Photography
© ToLoLo studio

Text description provided by the architects. The site lifts 5 meters from the front road toward the back, and the building coverage ratio is not large. The client's requests were specific, with room sizes and heights already determined. They said they didn't want a garden because they couldn't maintain it. But this site has green space requirements; thus, we had to face various contradictions.

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nanometer architecture
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WoodSteel

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Cite: "House off the Ground / nanometer architecture" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181367/house-off-the-ground-nanometer-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ToLoLo studio

离地之屋 / nanometer architecture

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