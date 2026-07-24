House off the Ground / nanometer architecture

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Houses • Japan Architects: nanometer architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 103 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: ToLoLo studio

Lead Architects: Atsumi Nonaka + Yuki Mitani

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Text description provided by the architects. The site lifts 5 meters from the front road toward the back, and the building coverage ratio is not large. The client's requests were specific, with room sizes and heights already determined. They said they didn't want a garden because they couldn't maintain it. But this site has green space requirements; thus, we had to face various contradictions.