House off the Ground / nanometer architecture

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Architects: nanometer architecture
- Area: 103 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:ToLoLo studio
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Lead Architects: Atsumi Nonaka + Yuki Mitani
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Text description provided by the architects. The site lifts 5 meters from the front road toward the back, and the building coverage ratio is not large. The client's requests were specific, with room sizes and heights already determined. They said they didn't want a garden because they couldn't maintain it. But this site has green space requirements; thus, we had to face various contradictions.