Casa Arbo Residential Building / Perkins&Will

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Residential Architecture, Apartments • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: Perkins&Will

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6070 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Mascaro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Portobello

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Lead Team: Fernando Vidal, Giovanni Campari, Fátima Oliveira

Design Team: Fernando Afonso, Guilherme Ramalho, Gabriel Freitas, Erika Dernovsek, Claudia Lessa

Interior Design: Silvia Rosenthal, Andrea Barroso

Landscape Architecture: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. On a quiet, tree-lined street in a neighborhood that preserves a significant part of São Paulo's residential tradition, Casa Arbo emerges from a simple idea: to create a building capable of offering the spatial quality, comfort, and connection to nature typically associated with a house, without sacrificing the qualities of urban living. Designed by Perkins&Will São Paulo, the building embodies a contemporary vision of living, in which architecture, landscape, and the city function as inseparable parts of a single experience.