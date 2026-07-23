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Casa Arbo Residential Building / Perkins&Will

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Casa Arbo Residential Building / Perkins&Will - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Mascaro

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Perkins&Will
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6070
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Mascaro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello
  • Lead Team: Fernando Vidal, Giovanni Campari, Fátima Oliveira
  • Design Team: Fernando Afonso, Guilherme Ramalho, Gabriel Freitas, Erika Dernovsek, Claudia Lessa
  • Interior Design: Silvia Rosenthal, Andrea Barroso
  • Landscape Architecture: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Text description provided by the architects. On a quiet, tree-lined street in a neighborhood that preserves a significant part of São Paulo's residential tradition, Casa Arbo emerges from a simple idea: to create a building capable of offering the spatial quality, comfort, and connection to nature typically associated with a house, without sacrificing the qualities of urban living. Designed by Perkins&Will São Paulo, the building embodies a contemporary vision of living, in which architecture, landscape, and the city function as inseparable parts of a single experience.

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Cite: "Casa Arbo Residential Building / Perkins&Will" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181366/casa-arbo-perkins-and-will> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Mascaro

Casa Arbo 住宅公寓 / Perkins&Will

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