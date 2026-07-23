Casa Arbo Residential Building / Perkins&Will

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Perkins&Will
- Area: 6070 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Pedro Mascaro
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Manufacturers: Portobello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Lead Team: Fernando Vidal, Giovanni Campari, Fátima Oliveira
- Design Team: Fernando Afonso, Guilherme Ramalho, Gabriel Freitas, Erika Dernovsek, Claudia Lessa
- Interior Design: Silvia Rosenthal, Andrea Barroso
- Landscape Architecture: Cardim Arquitetura Paisagística
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. On a quiet, tree-lined street in a neighborhood that preserves a significant part of São Paulo's residential tradition, Casa Arbo emerges from a simple idea: to create a building capable of offering the spatial quality, comfort, and connection to nature typically associated with a house, without sacrificing the qualities of urban living. Designed by Perkins&Will São Paulo, the building embodies a contemporary vision of living, in which architecture, landscape, and the city function as inseparable parts of a single experience.