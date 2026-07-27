C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects

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Toronto, Canada
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Architects: Studio Maignan Architects
- Area: 3800 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
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Lead Architects: Stephanie Maignan
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation
- Lead Team: Stephanie Maignan
- Design Team: Stacie Vos
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell Structural Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hayward HVAC Design
- General Contractor: DJP Homes
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The C+C House reimagines a 1930s brick house in Toronto's Humewood Cedarvale neighbourhood. Conceived as an exercise in adaptive reuse, the project transforms a compartmentalized urban home into a contemporary residence tailored to a dynamic family of four.