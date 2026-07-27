C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Lead Team: Stephanie Maignan

Design Team: Stacie Vos

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell Structural Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hayward HVAC Design

General Contractor: DJP Homes

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

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Text description provided by the architects. The C+C House reimagines a 1930s brick house in Toronto's Humewood Cedarvale neighbourhood. Conceived as an exercise in adaptive reuse, the project transforms a compartmentalized urban home into a contemporary residence tailored to a dynamic family of four.