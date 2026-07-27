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C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects

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C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - Exterior PhotographyC+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopC+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Countertop, Lighting, ChairC+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamC+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Renovation
Toronto, Canada
  • Lead Team: Stephanie Maignan
  • Design Team: Stacie Vos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Blackwell Structural Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hayward HVAC Design
  • General Contractor: DJP Homes
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
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C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. The C+C House reimagines a 1930s brick house in Toronto's Humewood Cedarvale neighbourhood. Conceived as an exercise in adaptive reuse, the project transforms a compartmentalized urban home into a contemporary residence tailored to a dynamic family of four.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "C+C House / Studio Maignan Architects" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181365/c-plus-c-house-studio-maignan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maxime Brouillet

C+C 住宅 / Studio Maignan Architects

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