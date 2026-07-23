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DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt

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DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - Image 2 of 20DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopDAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, ShelvingDAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodDAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
The Netherlands
  • Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sarah Wijzenbeek
  • Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
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DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Sarah Wijzenbeek

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Amsterdam, DAK Coffee Roasters is a hybrid coffee destination that combines a specialty coffee bar, retail space, tasting room, and workplace within a single architectural concept. Designed by Barde vanVoltt, the project re-imagines the traditional café by placing the craft of coffee at the center of the spatial experience. Rather than creating a place to simply consume coffee, the design encourages visitors to discover, learn about, and engage with the product itself.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181349/dak-coffee-roasters-barde-plus-vanvoltt> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sarah Wijzenbeek

DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt

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