DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt

-
Architects: Barde + vanVoltt
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sarah Wijzenbeek
-
Lead Architects: Barde vanVoltt
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Bart Jan van Seggelen, Valerie Boerma, Maud Botman
- General Contractor: NR10 Interieurbouw
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Amsterdam, DAK Coffee Roasters is a hybrid coffee destination that combines a specialty coffee bar, retail space, tasting room, and workplace within a single architectural concept. Designed by Barde vanVoltt, the project re-imagines the traditional café by placing the craft of coffee at the center of the spatial experience. Rather than creating a place to simply consume coffee, the design encourages visitors to discover, learn about, and engage with the product itself.