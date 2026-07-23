DAK coffee roasters / Barde + vanVoltt

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Amsterdam, DAK Coffee Roasters is a hybrid coffee destination that combines a specialty coffee bar, retail space, tasting room, and workplace within a single architectural concept. Designed by Barde vanVoltt, the project re-imagines the traditional café by placing the craft of coffee at the center of the spatial experience. Rather than creating a place to simply consume coffee, the design encourages visitors to discover, learn about, and engage with the product itself.