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Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo

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Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - Image 2 of 32Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - Image 3 of 32Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - Exterior PhotographyNatural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Glass, GardenNatural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Space, Museum, Sustainability
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • Design Team: Mecanoo, Egis Group, Broadway Malyan, Pascall+Watson, Waho Landscape Architects, Plan A Consultants, EllisDon
  • Exhibit Design: Ralph Apelbaum, Barker Langham
  • Client: DCT (Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)
  • Site Area: 82,000 m2
  • Programme: Plaza, gardens and waterfront, galleries, display areas, café, education centre, laboratories, logistics and operations, public spaces, 7research and administrative facilities, multipurpose and event spaces.
  • Developer: Miral
  • City: Abu Dhabi
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Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo - Image 2 of 32
© Ossip Architectuurfotografie

Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is rooted in the meeting of water and earth, recognizing this ever-changing boundary as a place of origin, movement and transformation. Rather than designing a singular architectural object, the museum is conceived as a landscape shaped by natural forces, where architecture and terrain become inseparable. Inspired by the geological formations and wadis of the region, the building emerges from the landscape as a series of sculpted volumes shaped by time, allowing the experience of natural history to begin before visitors enter the museum itself.

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumSustainabilityUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181331/natural-history-museum-abu-dhabi-mecanoo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ossip Architectuurfotografie

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