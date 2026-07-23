Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo

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Architects: Mecanoo
- Area: 35000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ossip Architectuurfotografie, Deed Studio
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- Category: Public Space, Museum, Sustainability
- Design Team: Mecanoo, Egis Group, Broadway Malyan, Pascall+Watson, Waho Landscape Architects, Plan A Consultants, EllisDon
- Exhibit Design: Ralph Apelbaum, Barker Langham
- Client: DCT (Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)
- Site Area: 82,000 m2
- Programme: Plaza, gardens and waterfront, galleries, display areas, café, education centre, laboratories, logistics and operations, public spaces, 7research and administrative facilities, multipurpose and event spaces.
- Developer: Miral
- City: Abu Dhabi
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is rooted in the meeting of water and earth, recognizing this ever-changing boundary as a place of origin, movement and transformation. Rather than designing a singular architectural object, the museum is conceived as a landscape shaped by natural forces, where architecture and terrain become inseparable. Inspired by the geological formations and wadis of the region, the building emerges from the landscape as a series of sculpted volumes shaped by time, allowing the experience of natural history to begin before visitors enter the museum itself.