Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi / Mecanoo

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Category: Public Space, Museum, Sustainability

Design Team: Mecanoo, Egis Group, Broadway Malyan, Pascall+Watson, Waho Landscape Architects, Plan A Consultants, EllisDon

Exhibit Design: Ralph Apelbaum, Barker Langham

Client: DCT (Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)

Site Area: 82,000 m2

Programme: Plaza, gardens and waterfront, galleries, display areas, café, education centre, laboratories, logistics and operations, public spaces, 7research and administrative facilities, multipurpose and event spaces.

Developer: Miral

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

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Text description provided by the architects. The concept for the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is rooted in the meeting of water and earth, recognizing this ever-changing boundary as a place of origin, movement and transformation. Rather than designing a singular architectural object, the museum is conceived as a landscape shaped by natural forces, where architecture and terrain become inseparable. Inspired by the geological formations and wadis of the region, the building emerges from the landscape as a series of sculpted volumes shaped by time, allowing the experience of natural history to begin before visitors enter the museum itself.