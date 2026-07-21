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Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena

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Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Living Room, LightingKnowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Living RoomKnowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - Image 4 of 16Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaKnowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - More Images+ 11

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Temporary Installations, Interior Design
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Estudio Guto Requena, SENAC São Paulo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Paulo Prado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  InterLight
  • Lead Architects: SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena
  • Project Team: Equipe SENAC: Estudantes: Amanda Diamantino, Brenda Teixeira, Carolina Sant’Anna, Henrique Fiori, Jonatas Falcão, Luciana Housska, Patrick Conteli, Rafael Cassiano; Docentes: Marcella Ocke, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Valéria Fialho, Walter Galvão.
  • General Construction: W. Company
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: i2N Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting
© João Paulo Prado

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture, sustainability, and education come together to create an experience of welcoming, lingering, and exchange. Developed by faculty and students from the Architecture and Urbanism program at Centro Universitário Senac, alongside Estudio Guto Requena, the project encourages a reflection on the connections between people, knowledge, and space.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsInterior DesignBrazil
Cite: "Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena" [Arena do Conhecimento / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena] 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181313/knowledge-arena-senac-sao-paulo-plus-estudio-guto-requena> ISSN 0719-8884

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© João Paulo Prado

知识竞技场 / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena

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