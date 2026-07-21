Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena

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Category: Temporary Installations, Interior Design

Project Team: Equipe SENAC: Estudantes: Amanda Diamantino, Brenda Teixeira, Carolina Sant’Anna, Henrique Fiori, Jonatas Falcão, Luciana Housska, Patrick Conteli, Rafael Cassiano; Docentes: Marcella Ocke, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Valéria Fialho, Walter Galvão.

General Construction: W. Company

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: i2N Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Architecture, sustainability, and education come together to create an experience of welcoming, lingering, and exchange. Developed by faculty and students from the Architecture and Urbanism program at Centro Universitário Senac, alongside Estudio Guto Requena, the project encourages a reflection on the connections between people, knowledge, and space.