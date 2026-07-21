Knowledge Arena / SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Estudio Guto Requena, SENAC São Paulo
- Area: 119 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:João Paulo Prado
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Manufacturers: InterLight
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Lead Architects: SENAC São Paulo + Estudio Guto Requena
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- Category: Temporary Installations, Interior Design
- Project Team: Equipe SENAC: Estudantes: Amanda Diamantino, Brenda Teixeira, Carolina Sant’Anna, Henrique Fiori, Jonatas Falcão, Luciana Housska, Patrick Conteli, Rafael Cassiano; Docentes: Marcella Ocke, Rodrigo Gutierrez, Valéria Fialho, Walter Galvão.
- General Construction: W. Company
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: i2N Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture, sustainability, and education come together to create an experience of welcoming, lingering, and exchange. Developed by faculty and students from the Architecture and Urbanism program at Centro Universitário Senac, alongside Estudio Guto Requena, the project encourages a reflection on the connections between people, knowledge, and space.