Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sanduteca, located in Galeria Metrópole, grew out of the idea of creating a space that functions as a "library of flavors"—forming a small archive of tastes and seasonings from around the world. The goal was to establish an "educational" environment that engages customers through a didactic interior architecture, blending vintage and contemporary elements.