Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima

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República, Brazil
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Architects: Estúdio Cajalima
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Manuel Sá
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Lead Architect: Guilherme Cajaíba, Micherlane Lima
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- Category: Interior Design, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: AGGO Engenharia
- City: República
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sanduteca, located in Galeria Metrópole, grew out of the idea of creating a space that functions as a "library of flavors"—forming a small archive of tastes and seasonings from around the world. The goal was to establish an "educational" environment that engages customers through a didactic interior architecture, blending vintage and contemporary elements.