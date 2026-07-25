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Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima

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Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairSanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopSanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - Image 5 of 17Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - Interior Photography, KitchenSanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Interior Design, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
República, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Cajalima
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architect: Guilherme Cajaíba, Micherlane Lima
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Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima - Image 5 of 17
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sanduteca, located in Galeria Metrópole, grew out of the idea of creating a space that functions as a "library of flavors"—forming a small archive of tastes and seasonings from around the world. The goal was to establish an "educational" environment that engages customers through a didactic interior architecture, blending vintage and contemporary elements.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Sanduteca – Sandwich Library / Estúdio Cajalima" [Sanduteca – Biblioteca de Sanduíches / Estúdio Cajalima] 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181310/sanduteca-sandwich-library-estudio-cajalima> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Sanduteca – 三明治图书馆 / Estúdio Cajalima

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