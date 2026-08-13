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Emeco House / david saik studio

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Emeco House / david saik studio - Exterior Photography
© Martin Tessler

Emeco House / david saik studio - Exterior Photography, BalconyEmeco House / david saik studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairEmeco House / david saik studio - Interior Photography, WoodEmeco House / david saik studio - Interior Photography, WoodEmeco House / david saik studio - More Images+ 22

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Cultural Architecture
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: david saik studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martin Tessler
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Emeco
  • Lead Architects: David Saik, Architect.
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Save this picture!
Emeco House / david saik studio - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Martin Tessler

Text description provided by the architects. Emeco House is the complete conversion of a former sewing factory at the edge of a residential neighbourhood in Venice, Los Angeles, to create working, exhibition, and event space on the ground floor, with social areas including a kitchen and sleeping areas for visiting guests on the upper level. In an act of defiance to the ongoing demolition of buildings in the area, the owners choose to retain the existing building in keeping with their primary intention of creating an active neighbourhood venue for community events and activities.

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Cite: "Emeco House / david saik studio" 13 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181309/emeco-house-david-saik-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Martin Tessler

Emeco House / david saik studio

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