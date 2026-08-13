Emeco House / david saik studio

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Category: Cultural Architecture

Architecture Offices: Keith Fallen

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Emeco House is the complete conversion of a former sewing factory at the edge of a residential neighbourhood in Venice, Los Angeles, to create working, exhibition, and event space on the ground floor, with social areas including a kitchen and sleeping areas for visiting guests on the upper level. In an act of defiance to the ongoing demolition of buildings in the area, the owners choose to retain the existing building in keeping with their primary intention of creating an active neighbourhood venue for community events and activities.