Threshold House / David Macias

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Houses • Colombia Architects: David Macias

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 850 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Segura

Lead Architect: David Macias

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Category: Houses

Engineering And Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: John Saavedra

Project Management: German Ardila

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Lucia Rojas

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Umbral is a completely isolated residence set in the heart of a lush, humid tropical environment. Awarded first place in the single-family housing category at the recent Regional Salons of Architecture and Urbanism organized by the Colombian Society of Architects, its concept stems from a simple yet powerful idea: architectural access is not merely a door, but an experience. It is a sort of entry ritual that becomes particularly meaningful in this location, where there are no defined urban limits and nature itself outlines the boundaries.