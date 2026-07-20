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Threshold House / David Macias

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Threshold House / David Macias - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, LightingThreshold House / David Macias - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, PatioThreshold House / David Macias - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardThreshold House / David Macias - Exterior Photography, GardenThreshold House / David Macias - More Images+ 13

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Colombia
  • Architects: David Macias
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Segura
  • Lead Architect: David Macias
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Threshold House / David Macias - Image 6 of 18
© Daniel Segura

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Umbral is a completely isolated residence set in the heart of a lush, humid tropical environment. Awarded first place in the single-family housing category at the recent Regional Salons of Architecture and Urbanism organized by the Colombian Society of Architects, its concept stems from a simple yet powerful idea: architectural access is not merely a door, but an experience. It is a sort of entry ritual that becomes particularly meaningful in this location, where there are no defined urban limits and nature itself outlines the boundaries.

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Cite: "Threshold House / David Macias" [Casa Umbral / David Macias] 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181304/threshold-house-david-macias> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Daniel Segura

Umbral 住宅 / David Macias

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