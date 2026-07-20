Threshold House / David Macias

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Architects: David Macias
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Daniel Segura
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Lead Architect: David Macias
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Umbral is a completely isolated residence set in the heart of a lush, humid tropical environment. Awarded first place in the single-family housing category at the recent Regional Salons of Architecture and Urbanism organized by the Colombian Society of Architects, its concept stems from a simple yet powerful idea: architectural access is not merely a door, but an experience. It is a sort of entry ritual that becomes particularly meaningful in this location, where there are no defined urban limits and nature itself outlines the boundaries.