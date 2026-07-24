Curtain House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

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Architects: Johnsen Schmaling Architects
- Area: 3306 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:John J. Macaulay
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Brian Johnsen & Sebastian Schmaling
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Core 4 Engineering
- City: Milwaukee
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Curtain House is a private residence on a long, vacant, narrow parcel embedded in Milwaukee's Lower East Side, a dense demographically diverse neighborhood known for affordable housing options and its lively mix of young families, blue-collar workers, students and artists. The clients, lifelong urban dwellers looking for a buildable lot in the central city to build their first home, acquired the 24'-wide infill property directly from the Milwaukee Department of City Development, which had taken ownership of it two decades earlier after condemning and razing an abandoned house there.