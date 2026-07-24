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Curtain House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Milwaukee, United States
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Curtain House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects - Exterior Photography
© John J. Macaulay

Text description provided by the architects. The Curtain House is a private residence on a long, vacant, narrow parcel embedded in Milwaukee's Lower East Side, a dense demographically diverse neighborhood known for affordable housing options and its lively mix of young families, blue-collar workers, students and artists. The clients, lifelong urban dwellers looking for a buildable lot in the central city to build their first home, acquired the 24'-wide infill property directly from the Milwaukee Department of City Development, which had taken ownership of it two decades earlier after condemning and razing an abandoned house there.

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Cite: "Curtain House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181278/curtain-house-johnsen-schmaling-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© John J. Macaulay

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