De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Restoration

Design Team: Jason Atkins, Isaac Li, Majd Raaiq

Landscape Architecture: AJ Canfield Landscape Design

Interior Design: Davide Rizzo

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Feffer Geological Consulting Inc.

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Lloyd Wright in 1959, the De Jonghe Residence sits in the hills of Los Angeles with a quiet authority. Board-formed concrete, deep overhangs, and a landscape that was always intended to be read as part of the architecture.