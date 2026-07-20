De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: Michel Architects
- Area: 1749 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sean Hazen
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Lead Architects: Rob Michel
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Restoration
- Design Team: Jason Atkins, Isaac Li, Majd Raaiq
- Landscape Architecture: AJ Canfield Landscape Design
- Interior Design: Davide Rizzo
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Feffer Geological Consulting Inc.
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Lloyd Wright in 1959, the De Jonghe Residence sits in the hills of Los Angeles with a quiet authority. Board-formed concrete, deep overhangs, and a landscape that was always intended to be read as part of the architecture.