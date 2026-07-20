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De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects

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De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, BeamDe Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingDe Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - Image 3 of 13De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenDe Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - More Images+ 8

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses, Restoration
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Michel Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1749 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sean Hazen
  • Lead Architects: Rob Michel
  • Design Team: Jason Atkins, Isaac Li, Majd Raaiq
  • Landscape Architecture: AJ Canfield Landscape Design
  • Interior Design: Davide Rizzo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Feffer Geological Consulting Inc.
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
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De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects - Image 5 of 13
© Sean Hazen

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by Lloyd Wright in 1959, the De Jonghe Residence sits in the hills of Los Angeles with a quiet authority. Board-formed concrete, deep overhangs, and a landscape that was always intended to be read as part of the architecture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationUnited States
Cite: "De Jonghe Residence Restoration / Michel Architects" 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181271/de-jonghe-residence-restoration-michel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sean Hazen

De Jonghe 住宅修复 / Michel Architects

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