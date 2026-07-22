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Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge

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Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, WoodForest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - Interior Photography, WoodForest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamForest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - Image 5 of 24Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - More Images+ 19

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Library, Cultural Interiors
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: studio hinge
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Saurabh Suryan
  • Lead Architect: Pravir Sethi
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Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Saurabh Suryan

Text description provided by the architects. Going beyond books, the library is reimagined as a forest of knowledge, bringing people together to foster learning in a space inspired by the canopy of foliage in the adjacent street, reminiscent of reading under a tree. 

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studio hinge
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryInterior DesignCultural InteriorsIndia

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryInterior DesignCultural InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181268/forest-of-knowledge-library-studio-hinge> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Saurabh Suryan

森林知识图书馆 / studio hinge

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