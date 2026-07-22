Forest of Knowledge Library / studio hinge

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Mumbai, India
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Architects: studio hinge
- Area: 4500 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Saurabh Suryan
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Lead Architect: Pravir Sethi
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- Category: Library, Cultural Interiors
- Design Team: Chintan Zalavadiya
- City: Mumbai
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Going beyond books, the library is reimagined as a forest of knowledge, bringing people together to foster learning in a space inspired by the canopy of foliage in the adjacent street, reminiscent of reading under a tree.