Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar

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Tulapur, India
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Architects: studio apaaar
- Area: 181 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Pranit Bora, Onil Shah
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Lead Architect: Ar. Santosh Sadashiv Pisal
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- Category: Museums & Exhibit
- Design Team: Kundan Namdeo Kshirsagar, Vikas Sadashiv Pisal, Tejas Mahavir Munot, Pratik Manohar Bhagwat
- Project Management: Pisal Construction
- City: Tulapur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. A journey showcasing love, the inferiority complex it brought, and how I overcame it. It all started when society brutally declared that expressing love was a 'sin'. An individual suddenly hands you a clean pair of glasses, changes your perspective, just to say, "Love isn't a sin; it's a natural sentiment", giving me a new vision to appreciate art.