Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar

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Category: Museums & Exhibit

Design Team: Kundan Namdeo Kshirsagar, Vikas Sadashiv Pisal, Tejas Mahavir Munot, Pratik Manohar Bhagwat

Project Management: Pisal Construction

City: Tulapur

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. A journey showcasing love, the inferiority complex it brought, and how I overcame it. It all started when society brutally declared that expressing love was a 'sin'. An individual suddenly hands you a clean pair of glasses, changes your perspective, just to say, "Love isn't a sin; it's a natural sentiment", giving me a new vision to appreciate art.