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Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar

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Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BeamMuseum of Humanity / studio apaaar - Image 3 of 25Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMuseum of Humanity / studio apaaar - Exterior PhotographyMuseum of Humanity / studio apaaar - More Images+ 20

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Museums & Exhibit
Tulapur, India
  • Architects: studio apaaar
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  181
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pranit Bora, Onil Shah
  • Lead Architect: Ar. Santosh Sadashiv Pisal
  • Design Team: Kundan Namdeo Kshirsagar, Vikas Sadashiv Pisal, Tejas Mahavir Munot, Pratik Manohar Bhagwat
  • Project Management: Pisal Construction
  • City: Tulapur
  • Country: India
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Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar - Exterior Photography, Concrete

Text description provided by the architects. A journey showcasing love, the inferiority complex it brought, and how I overcame it. It all started when society brutally declared that expressing love was a 'sin'. An individual suddenly hands you a clean pair of glasses, changes your perspective, just to say, "Love isn't a sin; it's a natural sentiment", giving me a new vision to appreciate art.

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Cite: "Museum of Humanity / studio apaaar" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181267/museum-of-humanity-studio-apaaar> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pranit Bora

人类博物馆 / studio apaaar

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