Casa Macahuite / Studio Font

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Category: Houses

Architect: Raquel Font

Contractor: Efraín Salinas Ríos

Electrical Engineering: KOVA

Mechanical Engineering: FREMER

Structural Engineering: F. Calleja

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

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Site and Landscape - Casa Macahuite is conceived as a composition of five planes (four vertical walls and a floating pergola) arranged in direct relationship with the landscape: sea and mountains. Their configuration generates intermediate spaces that provide shade, cross-ventilation, and continuous visual connection with the surroundings, making climate and site the primary organizers of the project.