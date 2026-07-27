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Casa Macahuite / Studio Font

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Casa Macahuite / Studio Font - Image 2 of 33Casa Macahuite / Studio Font - Exterior PhotographyCasa Macahuite / Studio Font - Interior PhotographyCasa Macahuite / Studio Font - Image 5 of 33Casa Macahuite / Studio Font - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio Font
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Albers Studio
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect: Raquel Font
  • Contractor: Efraín Salinas Ríos
  • Electrical Engineering: KOVA
  • Mechanical Engineering: FREMER
  • Structural Engineering: F. Calleja
  • City: Puerto Escondido
  • Country: Mexico
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Casa Macahuite / Studio Font - Exterior Photography
© Albers Studio

Site and Landscape - Casa Macahuite is conceived as a composition of five planes (four vertical walls and a floating pergola) arranged in direct relationship with the landscape: sea and mountains. Their configuration generates intermediate spaces that provide shade, cross-ventilation, and continuous visual connection with the surroundings, making climate and site the primary organizers of the project.

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Studio Font
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Cite: "Casa Macahuite / Studio Font" [Casa Macahuite / Studio Font] 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181251/casa-macahuite-studio-font> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Albers Studio

麦卡维特住宅 (Casa Macahuite) / Studio Font

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