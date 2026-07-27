Casa Macahuite / Studio Font

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Architects: Studio Font
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Albers Studio
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Site and Landscape - Casa Macahuite is conceived as a composition of five planes (four vertical walls and a floating pergola) arranged in direct relationship with the landscape: sea and mountains. Their configuration generates intermediate spaces that provide shade, cross-ventilation, and continuous visual connection with the surroundings, making climate and site the primary organizers of the project.