Pamoja House / Project 51 A (h)

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Anil Prasad Leela

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Skeltek

City: Muhamma

Country: India

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Text description provided by the architects. House Pamoja emerged from an observation rather than a conventional brief: a family had outgrown the home they inhabited - not simply in area, but in its ability to accommodate changing patterns of living. Designed for a three-generation family in Muhamma, Kerala, the project reconsiders domestic life through spatial continuity, sectional generosity, and everyday interaction. Rather than expanding the footprint alone, the design creates spaces that strengthen connections between generations while preserving individual privacy.