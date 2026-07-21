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Glade House / Ming Architects

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Glade House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Stairs, GlassGlade House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairGlade House / Ming Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, HandrailGlade House / Ming Architects - Image 5 of 26Glade House / Ming Architects - More Images+ 21

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Ming Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Studio Periphery
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele
  • Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Erica Chan
  • General Contractor: Huat Builders
  • Landscape Architecture: Main Green
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CGM Engineering Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: HPX Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WS Surveyorship
  • Country: Singapore
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Text description provided by the architects. Glade House occupies a generous plot in central Singapore with a broad street frontage, using a layered façade to screen its family's lives from the public realm while maintaining a strong connection with its environment. The house remains breathable and cool despite the tropical climate, allowing for comfortable living.

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Cite: "Glade House / Ming Architects" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181249/glade-house-ming-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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