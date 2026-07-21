Glade House / Ming Architects

-
Architects: Ming Architects
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Studio Periphery
-
Manufacturers: Miele
-
Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Erica Chan
- General Contractor: Huat Builders
- Landscape Architecture: Main Green
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CGM Engineering Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: HPX Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WS Surveyorship
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. Glade House occupies a generous plot in central Singapore with a broad street frontage, using a layered façade to screen its family's lives from the public realm while maintaining a strong connection with its environment. The house remains breathable and cool despite the tropical climate, allowing for comfortable living.