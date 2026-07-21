Glade House / Ming Architects

+ 21

Houses • Singapore Architects: Ming Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Studio Periphery

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Tan Cher Ming

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Erica Chan

General Contractor: Huat Builders

Landscape Architecture: Main Green

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CGM Engineering Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: HPX Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: WS Surveyorship

Country: Singapore

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Glade House occupies a generous plot in central Singapore with a broad street frontage, using a layered façade to screen its family's lives from the public realm while maintaining a strong connection with its environment. The house remains breathable and cool despite the tropical climate, allowing for comfortable living.