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LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble

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LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - Exterior Photography, Brick, ConcreteLifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - Interior Photography, ChairLifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairLifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, TableLifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - More Images+ 10

Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Community Center, Adaptive Reuse
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Assemble
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  625
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:©Jim Stephenson
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simple Works
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: P3R Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: IKS Consulting
  • Landscape Architecture: Sarah Alun Jones
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Perrett Consulting
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The PES
  • General Contractor: Bryen & Langley
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability > Other: Maddox Planning, Stinsensqueeze, Socotec
  • Country: United Kingdom
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LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete
© ©Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. On East London's Becontree Estate, Assemble has converted a pair of former United Dairies warehouses into a new home for LifeLine Church and the charity Community Resources.

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WoodSteelBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom

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WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseUnited Kingdom
Cite: "LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181246/lifeline-community-centre-assemble> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ©Jim Stephenson

LifeLine 社区中心 / Assemble

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