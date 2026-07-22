LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble

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Category: Public Architecture, Community Center, Adaptive Reuse

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simple Works

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: P3R Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: IKS Consulting

Landscape Architecture: Sarah Alun Jones

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Perrett Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The PES

General Contractor: Bryen & Langley

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability > Other: Maddox Planning, Stinsensqueeze, Socotec

Country: United Kingdom

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Text description provided by the architects. On East London's Becontree Estate, Assemble has converted a pair of former United Dairies warehouses into a new home for LifeLine Church and the charity Community Resources.