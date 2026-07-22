LifeLine Community Centre / Assemble

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Architects: Assemble
- Area: 625 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:©Jim Stephenson
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- Category: Public Architecture, Community Center, Adaptive Reuse
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Simple Works
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: P3R Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: IKS Consulting
- Landscape Architecture: Sarah Alun Jones
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Perrett Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: The PES
- General Contractor: Bryen & Langley
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability > Other: Maddox Planning, Stinsensqueeze, Socotec
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. On East London's Becontree Estate, Assemble has converted a pair of former United Dairies warehouses into a new home for LifeLine Church and the charity Community Resources.