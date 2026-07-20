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Kul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos

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Kul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, BeamKul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, CoastKul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedKul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BalconyKul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
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Kul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the mountainous landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica, KUL Nosara is a residential development composed of two contemporary tropical beach houses that carefully respond to the site's steep topography and extraordinary natural surroundings. Rather than treating the terrain as an obstacle, the project embraces the existing hillside, allowing the architecture to become an extension of the landscape.

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Cite: "Kul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos" 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181244/kul-nosara-qbo3-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alvaro Fonseca – Depth Lens

Kul-Nosara 住宅 / QBO3 Arquitectos

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