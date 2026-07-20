Kul-Nosara Residences / QBO3 Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the mountainous landscape of Nosara, Costa Rica, KUL Nosara is a residential development composed of two contemporary tropical beach houses that carefully respond to the site's steep topography and extraordinary natural surroundings. Rather than treating the terrain as an obstacle, the project embraces the existing hillside, allowing the architecture to become an extension of the landscape.