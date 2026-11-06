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Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamVeras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 32Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 4 of 32Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Image 5 of 32Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 27

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • General Construction: Bloco.b Arquitetura
  • Landscape Architecture: Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Exhibited Artworks: Diego de los Campos, Goluka Stoffel, Regina Silveira
  • City: Florianópolis
  • Country: Brazil
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© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the urban fringe of the Córrego Grande hills, on the island of Florianópolis, the Veras Cultural Center serves as a device for connecting territory, community, and cultural practices.

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Cite: "Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Centro Cultural Veras / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 06 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1152564/veras-cultural-center-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pedro Kok

Veras 文化中心 / Terra e Tuma 建筑事务所

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