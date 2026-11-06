Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Pedro Kok

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center

Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma

General Construction: Bloco.b Arquitetura

Landscape Architecture: Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

Exhibited Artworks: Diego de los Campos, Goluka Stoffel, Regina Silveira

City: Florianópolis

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on the urban fringe of the Córrego Grande hills, on the island of Florianópolis, the Veras Cultural Center serves as a device for connecting territory, community, and cultural practices.