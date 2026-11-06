Veras Cultural Center / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

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Florianópolis, Brazil
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Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Pedro Kok
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
- Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
- General Construction: Bloco.b Arquitetura
- Landscape Architecture: Gabriella Ornaghi, Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
- Exhibited Artworks: Diego de los Campos, Goluka Stoffel, Regina Silveira
- City: Florianópolis
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the urban fringe of the Córrego Grande hills, on the island of Florianópolis, the Veras Cultural Center serves as a device for connecting territory, community, and cultural practices.