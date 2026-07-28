Territory-Park / MACh Architects + Connatural

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Category: Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability

Project Coordination: Luciana Czechmeister

Graphic Design: Hardy Design

Management: Facury Gestão de Processos

Lighting Design: Atiaîa Lighting Design

Landscape Architecture: FLP Paisagismo

Restoration: Lire Arquitetura e Restauração

Sanitation And Sustainability: Inovativo Soluções Sustentáveis

Collaboration: Instituto Kairós

City: Córrego do Feijão

Country: Brazil

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Território-Parque Project

The Território-Parque (Park-Territory) project stems from the immense challenge of re-establishing and creating the urban, architectural, and landscape conditions for the community of Córrego do Feijão—the main group impacted by the dam collapse in January 2019—to remain and reconnect with their place of origin and history.