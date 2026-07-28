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Territory-Park / MACh Architects + Connatural

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
Córrego do Feijão, Brazil
  • Architects: Connatural, MACh Arquitetos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Maculan e Mariza Machado Coelho (MACh) e Edgar Mazo e Sebastian Mejía (Connatural y Paisaje)
  • Project Coordination: Luciana Czechmeister
  • Graphic Design: Hardy Design
  • Management: Facury Gestão de Processos
  • Lighting Design: Atiaîa Lighting Design
  • Landscape Architecture: FLP Paisagismo
  • Restoration: Lire Arquitetura e Restauração
  • Sanitation And Sustainability: Inovativo Soluções Sustentáveis
  • Collaboration: Instituto Kairós
  • City: Córrego do Feijão
  • Country: Brazil
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Territory-Park / MACh Architects + Connatural - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Leonardo Finotti

Território-Parque Project
The Território-Parque (Park-Territory) project stems from the immense challenge of re-establishing and creating the urban, architectural, and landscape conditions for the community of Córrego do Feijão—the main group impacted by the dam collapse in January 2019—to remain and reconnect with their place of origin and history.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceMixed Use ArchitectureSustainabilityBrazil

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WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceMixed Use ArchitectureSustainabilityBrazil
Cite: "Territory-Park / MACh Architects + Connatural" [Território-Parque / MACh Arquitetos + Connatural] 28 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1151371/territory-park-mach-architects-plus-connatural> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leonardo Finotti

公园领地 / MACh Arquitetos + Connatural

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