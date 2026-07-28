Territory-Park / MACh Architects + Connatural

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Córrego do Feijão, Brazil
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Architects: Connatural, MACh Arquitetos
- Year: 2019
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Photographs:Leonardo Finotti
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Lead Architects: Fernando Maculan e Mariza Machado Coelho (MACh) e Edgar Mazo e Sebastian Mejía (Connatural y Paisaje)
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- Category: Public Space, Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
- Project Coordination: Luciana Czechmeister
- Graphic Design: Hardy Design
- Management: Facury Gestão de Processos
- Lighting Design: Atiaîa Lighting Design
- Landscape Architecture: FLP Paisagismo
- Restoration: Lire Arquitetura e Restauração
- Sanitation And Sustainability: Inovativo Soluções Sustentáveis
- Collaboration: Instituto Kairós
- City: Córrego do Feijão
- Country: Brazil
Território-Parque Project
The Território-Parque (Park-Territory) project stems from the immense challenge of re-establishing and creating the urban, architectural, and landscape conditions for the community of Córrego do Feijão—the main group impacted by the dam collapse in January 2019—to remain and reconnect with their place of origin and history.