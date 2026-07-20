Mercado Central / Tadu Arquitetura

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars

Coordination: Patrícia Fontaine

Project Team: Isabela Moraes, Renato Rampini, Rafael Vermil

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Mercado Central: heritage, culture, and new uses in downtown Rio. Housed in a complex of five historic buildings that once home to the first Granado factory, opened in 1903, Mercado Central is born from the transformation of an industrial heritage site in downtown Rio de Janeiro into a new hub for gastronomy, art, culture, and urban life.