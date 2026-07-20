Mercado Central / Tadu Arquitetura

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Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
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Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Rafael Salim
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Lead Architect: Thiago Tavares
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
- Coordination: Patrícia Fontaine
- Project Team: Isabela Moraes, Renato Rampini, Rafael Vermil
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Mercado Central: heritage, culture, and new uses in downtown Rio. Housed in a complex of five historic buildings that once home to the first Granado factory, opened in 1903, Mercado Central is born from the transformation of an industrial heritage site in downtown Rio de Janeiro into a new hub for gastronomy, art, culture, and urban life.