Curved House / efcarquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Mariana Carleto

City: Taquaritinga

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In times of global warming in the already warm countryside of São Paulo, the concept was straightforward: merge the structure with brise-soleil and build as little as possible to meet the program requirements, maximizing the green area and leaving it free of constructions. To prevent this architectural approach from becoming too rigid and predictable, "curves" were adopted as a formal language, reaffirming the desire for fluidity from the initial concept.