Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti

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Category: Schools

Local Architect: Fabiana Tribin

Landscaping: Enrique Cavelier

Contributors: Julián Villescas, Luis Castillo, Lina Valencia, Mateo Reyes, Valentina Aguilar, Juan Diego Idrobo

Models: Juan Diego Idrobo, Mateo Reyes

City: Santa Marta

Country: Colombia

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Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a space that belongs to its setting, an architecture that dissolves among the trees and recognizes the landscape by integrating with the existing vegetation. The roof merges with the canopy, creating an environment perceived as a forest, where the architecture accompanies and enhances the site's natural conditions.