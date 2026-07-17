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Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Schools
Santa Marta, Colombia
  • Category: Schools
  • Local Architect: Fabiana Tribin
  • Landscaping: Enrique Cavelier
  • Contributors: Julián Villescas, Luis Castillo, Lina Valencia, Mateo Reyes, Valentina Aguilar, Juan Diego Idrobo
  • Models: Juan Diego Idrobo, Mateo Reyes
  • City: Santa Marta
  • Country: Colombia
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Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti - Image 7 of 38
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a space that belongs to its setting, an architecture that dissolves among the trees and recognizes the landscape by integrating with the existing vegetation. The roof merges with the canopy, creating an environment perceived as a forest, where the architecture accompanies and enhances the site's natural conditions.

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El Equipo Mazzanti
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Cite: "Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti" [Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti] 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148923/student-center-santa-marta-el-equipo-mazzanti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alejandro Arango Escobar

圣玛尔塔学生中心 / El Equipo Mazzanti

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