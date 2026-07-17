Student Center Santa Marta / El Equipo Mazzanti

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Architects: El Equipo Mazzanti
- Area: 524 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alejandro Arango Escobar
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Lead Architect: Giancarlo Mazzanti
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Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a space that belongs to its setting, an architecture that dissolves among the trees and recognizes the landscape by integrating with the existing vegetation. The roof merges with the canopy, creating an environment perceived as a forest, where the architecture accompanies and enhances the site's natural conditions.