Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura

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Architects: Novais Arquitetura
- Area: 203 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
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Lead Architects: Marcus Novais, Lucas Novais
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: M Júnior Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Desconexo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architects Marcus Novais and Lucas Novais of Novais Arquitetura, this 203 m² (2,185 sq ft) apartment on Avenida Beira-Mar in Fortaleza, Ceará, was conceived to reflect the history and lifestyle of its residents: businessman and triathlete Cyro Thomaz, pastry chef Lia Quinderé, one of the couple's sons, and their dog Tobias.