Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: M Júnior Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Desconexo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architects Marcus Novais and Lucas Novais of Novais Arquitetura, this 203 m² (2,185 sq ft) apartment on Avenida Beira-Mar in Fortaleza, Ceará, was conceived to reflect the history and lifestyle of its residents: businessman and triathlete Cyro Thomaz, pastry chef Lia Quinderé, one of the couple's sons, and their dog Tobias.