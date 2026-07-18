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Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura

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Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairVeredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairVeredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingVeredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, LightingVeredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Brazil
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Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by architects Marcus Novais and Lucas Novais of Novais Arquitetura, this 203 m² (2,185 sq ft) apartment on Avenida Beira-Mar in Fortaleza, Ceará, was conceived to reflect the history and lifestyle of its residents: businessman and triathlete Cyro Thomaz, pastry chef Lia Quinderé, one of the couple's sons, and their dog Tobias.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Veredas Apartment / Novais Arquitetura" [Apartamento Veredas / Novais Arquitetura] 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148902/veredas-apartment-novais-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Veredas 公寓 / Novais Arquitetura

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