Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Design Team: Soon-jung Shim, Hyo-kyung Kwon

General Contractor: Wiz Construction Co., Ltd

City: Busan

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Busan's Jeonpo-dong was once an industrial alley defined by the mechanical hum and the friction of metal. Over time, glass facades replaced steel shutters, and a new sentiment layered over the past, transforming the area into the vibrant 'Jeollidan-gil.' Situated where past temporalities intersect with present sensibilities, 'Urban Egg' intervenes in the street's flow to construct a profound spatial 'crevice.'