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Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects

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Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeUrban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - Image 3 of 27Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteUrban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - Image 4 of 27Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - More Images+ 22

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Mixed Use Architecture
Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: U.GA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  454
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sangin Nam
  • Lead Architects: Dae-woo Yu
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Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Sangin Nam

Text description provided by the architects. Busan's Jeonpo-dong was once an industrial alley defined by the mechanical hum and the friction of metal. Over time, glass facades replaced steel shutters, and a new sentiment layered over the past, transforming the area into the vibrant 'Jeollidan-gil.' Situated where past temporalities intersect with present sensibilities, 'Urban Egg' intervenes in the street's flow to construct a profound spatial 'crevice.'

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U.GA Architects
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects" 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148897/urban-egg-mixed-use-facility-uga-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sangin Nam

Urban Egg 多功能综合体 / U.GA Architects

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