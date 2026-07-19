Urban Egg Mixed Use Facility / U.GA Architects

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Architects: U.GA Architects
- Area: 454 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Sangin Nam
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Lead Architects: Dae-woo Yu
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture
- Design Team: Soon-jung Shim, Hyo-kyung Kwon
- General Contractor: Wiz Construction Co., Ltd
- City: Busan
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Busan's Jeonpo-dong was once an industrial alley defined by the mechanical hum and the friction of metal. Over time, glass facades replaced steel shutters, and a new sentiment layered over the past, transforming the area into the vibrant 'Jeollidan-gil.' Situated where past temporalities intersect with present sensibilities, 'Urban Egg' intervenes in the street's flow to construct a profound spatial 'crevice.'