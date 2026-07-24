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Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews

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Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews - Image 2 of 21Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews - Image 3 of 21Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews - Image 4 of 21Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews - Image 5 of 21Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews - More Images+ 16

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Public Architecture, Community
Nuglar-St. Pantaleon, Switzerland
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© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. It all began with an open letter to the local town council, which caused a small stir in the village of Nuglar–St. Pantaleon in Switzerland. Young people, full of energy and ideas, were looking for a shelter where they could meet and gather. They had already assembled in various places around the village, but each time it led to friction with other residents, who often found them too loud.

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Piertzovanis Toews
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WoodGlassSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySwitzerland

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WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunitySwitzerland
Cite: "Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148867/pavillon-of-the-sliding-doors-piertzovanis-toews> ISSN 0719-8884

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