Pavillon of the Sliding Doors / Piertzovanis Toews

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Text description provided by the architects. It all began with an open letter to the local town council, which caused a small stir in the village of Nuglar–St. Pantaleon in Switzerland. Young people, full of energy and ideas, were looking for a shelter where they could meet and gather. They had already assembled in various places around the village, but each time it led to friction with other residents, who often found them too loud.