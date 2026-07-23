Green Lodge / Stylus Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. Green Lodge began with a single instruction from a long-standing contractor client: "Do whatever you want, but it has to be quick." The result is a house on the edge of Putney Heath in South West London that is drawn into the ground rather than asserting itself above it. Faced with a sensitive and tightly constrained site, Stylus Architects took the building below ground, maintaining a modest external presence whilst unlocking a generous family home beneath the surface.