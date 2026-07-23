Green Lodge / Stylus Architects

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Roehampton, United Kingdom
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Architects: Stylus Architects
- Area: 175 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:James Retief
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Manufacturers: Maxlight
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Matt Withers
- General Contractor: Caelix Works, Cast London Joinery
- City: Roehampton
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Green Lodge began with a single instruction from a long-standing contractor client: "Do whatever you want, but it has to be quick." The result is a house on the edge of Putney Heath in South West London that is drawn into the ground rather than asserting itself above it. Faced with a sensitive and tightly constrained site, Stylus Architects took the building below ground, maintaining a modest external presence whilst unlocking a generous family home beneath the surface.