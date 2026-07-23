  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Green Lodge / Stylus Architects

Green Lodge / Stylus Architects

Save

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Roehampton, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Stylus Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Retief
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Maxlight
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Green Lodge / Stylus Architects - Image 2 of 34
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. Green Lodge began with a single instruction from a long-standing contractor client: "Do whatever you want, but it has to be quick." The result is a house on the edge of Putney Heath in South West London that is drawn into the ground rather than asserting itself above it. Faced with a sensitive and tightly constrained site, Stylus Architects took the building below ground, maintaining a modest external presence whilst unlocking a generous family home beneath the surface.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stylus Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Green Lodge / Stylus Architects" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148866/green-lodge-stylus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© James Retief

绿色小屋 / Stylus Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags