  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

Save

MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardMA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairMA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, CourtyardMA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, PatioMA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in English here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Atibaia, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello, REKA
  • Lead Architects: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi
  • Project Team: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi, Adriano Bueno, Isabela Slywitch, Rafael Kenzo, Bruno Castiglioni
  • Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia, StudioBim Engenharia
  • Concrete Structure: StudioBim Engenharia
  • Electrical, Plumbing, And Hvac Design: StudioBim Engenharia
  • Landscaping: Cate Poli Paisagismo
  • Lighting: Denis Joelsons
  • Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira Comunicação
  • City: Atibaia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on a sloping plot in a gated community in Atibaia, Brazil, the MA Residence is organized around the geography of the lot, the landscape, and the domestic program, forming a permanent home designed for year-round use.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos" [Residência MA – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos] 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148839/ma-house-atibaia-estudio-rossi-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© André Scarpa

MA 住宅 – 阿蒂巴亚 / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags