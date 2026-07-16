MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

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Atibaia, Brazil
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Architects: Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:André Scarpa
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Manufacturers: Portobello, REKA
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Lead Architects: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi, Adriano Bueno, Isabela Slywitch, Rafael Kenzo, Bruno Castiglioni
- Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia, StudioBim Engenharia
- Concrete Structure: StudioBim Engenharia
- Electrical, Plumbing, And Hvac Design: StudioBim Engenharia
- Landscaping: Cate Poli Paisagismo
- Lighting: Denis Joelsons
- Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira Comunicação
- City: Atibaia
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Sited on a sloping plot in a gated community in Atibaia, Brazil, the MA Residence is organized around the geography of the lot, the landscape, and the domestic program, forming a permanent home designed for year-round use.