MA House – Atibaia / Estúdio Rossi Arquitetos

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Bruno Rossi, Marilia Giordano Rossi, Adriano Bueno, Isabela Slywitch, Rafael Kenzo, Bruno Castiglioni

Timber Structure: Ita Engenharia, StudioBim Engenharia

Concrete Structure: StudioBim Engenharia

Electrical, Plumbing, And Hvac Design: StudioBim Engenharia

Landscaping: Cate Poli Paisagismo

Lighting: Denis Joelsons

Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira Comunicação

City: Atibaia

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Sited on a sloping plot in a gated community in Atibaia, Brazil, the MA Residence is organized around the geography of the lot, the landscape, and the domestic program, forming a permanent home designed for year-round use.