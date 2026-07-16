  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Mexico
  5. Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font

Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font

Save

Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - Image 2 of 28Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ShelvingRefurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - Interior PhotographyRefurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - Interior Photography, WoodRefurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio Font
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fabian Martinez
  • Lead Architect: Raquel Font
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font - Image 2 of 28
© Fabian Martinez

Text description provided by the architects. Hipódromo Condesa emerged in the 1920s as one of the first experiments in modern urbanism in Mexico City. The neighborhood occupies the former horse racetrack of the capital and, from that preexistence, constructs a singular urban character: a curved, organic, and continuous layout structured by what is now Avenida Ámsterdam, preserving the memory of the equestrian circuit.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Font
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsMexico
Cite: "Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font" [Remodelación Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font] 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148830/refurbishment-popocatepetl-35-studio-font> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Fabian Martinez

Popocatépetl 35 改造项目 / Studio Font

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags