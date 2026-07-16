Refurbishment Popocatépetl 35 / Studio Font

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: Studio Font
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fabian Martinez
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Lead Architect: Raquel Font
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- Category: Renovation, Apartment Interiors
- Contractor: C2D
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Hipódromo Condesa emerged in the 1920s as one of the first experiments in modern urbanism in Mexico City. The neighborhood occupies the former horse racetrack of the capital and, from that preexistence, constructs a singular urban character: a curved, organic, and continuous layout structured by what is now Avenida Ámsterdam, preserving the memory of the equestrian circuit.