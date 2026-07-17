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House in San Isidro / Ábode arq

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House in San Isidro / Ábode arq - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, ChairHouse in San Isidro / Ábode arq - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Door, Chair, GlassHouse in San Isidro / Ábode arq - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairHouse in San Isidro / Ábode arq - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassHouse in San Isidro / Ábode arq - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
San Isidro, Argentina
  • Architects: Ábode arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  235
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Félix Niikado
  • Lead Architect: Angel Fernando Jorge
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House in San Isidro / Ábode arq - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Félix Niikado

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a narrow shared lot in San Isidro, near the Río de la Plata, the project was conceived as an exploration of the relationship between architecture, landscape, and everyday life.

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Ábode arq
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsArgentina

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsArgentina
Cite: "House in San Isidro / Ábode arq" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148825/house-in-san-isidro> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Félix Niikado

San Isidro 住宅 / Ábode arq

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