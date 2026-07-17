House in San Isidro / Ábode arq

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Design Team: Angeles Gutierrez, Carmen Jorge

Landscape Architecture: Celeste Cabanillas

City: San Isidro

Country: Argentina

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Text description provided by the architects. Built on a narrow shared lot in San Isidro, near the Río de la Plata, the project was conceived as an exploration of the relationship between architecture, landscape, and everyday life.