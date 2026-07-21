Casa Óculo / OHLAB

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors

Lead Team: Paloma Hernáiz, Jaime Oliver

Technical Team: Robin Harloff, Jorge Ramón

Design Team: Rebeca Lavín, Loreto Angulo, Silvia Morais, Elisabet Fábrega, Laura Colomer, Silvia Morais, Luis Quiles, Camila Ospina, Damian Le Troter, Wiktoria Ginter, Maria Bruna Pisciotta, Bárbara Beltrán

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HIMA estructuras

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ingenio consultores

General Contractor: Diazgar

City: Palma

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Óculo is a single-family house located in a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Palma. Defined by a simple yet bold architectural gesture – a large flat roof that stretches from east to west – the project uses light, materiality, and climate as its primary design tools. The clear, rational form responds to a south-facing slope, open mountain views, and a client with a structured program, resulting in a contemporary Mediterranean home that balances efficiency, tactility, and a deep sense of belonging.