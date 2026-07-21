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Casa Óculo / OHLAB

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Casa Óculo / OHLAB - Exterior PhotographyCasa Óculo / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamCasa Óculo / OHLAB - Interior Photography, Living RoomCasa Óculo / OHLAB - Image 5 of 21Casa Óculo / OHLAB - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: OHLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  572
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia©
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JNF
  • Lead Team: Paloma Hernáiz, Jaime Oliver
  • Technical Team: Robin Harloff, Jorge Ramón
  • Design Team: Rebeca Lavín, Loreto Angulo, Silvia Morais, Elisabet Fábrega, Laura Colomer, Silvia Morais, Luis Quiles, Camila Ospina, Damian Le Troter, Wiktoria Ginter, Maria Bruna Pisciotta, Bárbara Beltrán
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: HIMA estructuras
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ingenio consultores
  • General Contractor: Diazgar
  • City: Palma
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Casa Óculo / OHLAB - Image 7 of 21
© José Hevia©

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Óculo is a single-family house located in a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Palma. Defined by a simple yet bold architectural gesture – a large flat roof that stretches from east to west – the project uses light, materiality, and climate as its primary design tools. The clear, rational form responds to a south-facing slope, open mountain views, and a client with a structured program, resulting in a contemporary Mediterranean home that balances efficiency, tactility, and a deep sense of belonging.

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WoodStone

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Cite: "Casa Óculo / OHLAB" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148797/casa-culo-ohlab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia©

Casa Óculo / OHLAB

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