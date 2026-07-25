Full Renovation LVL / Ábaton

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Text description provided by the architects. This house, one of the ÁBATON integral reforms in Madrid, is located on a plot of 2,500 m² and has 600 m² built. The original house had excellent qualities to be rehabilitated and converted into a modern house in a beautiful environment. Therefore, efforts were made to generate new spaces with architectural quality that would take advantage of its location and the richness of the plot.