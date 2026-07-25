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Full Renovation LVL / Ábaton

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Full Renovation LVL / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassFull Renovation LVL / Ábaton - Exterior Photography, GardenFull Renovation LVL / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, ChairFull Renovation LVL / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Chair, BedFull Renovation LVL / Ábaton - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Ábaton
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Belén Imaz
  • Lead Architects: ÁBATON
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Full Renovation LVL / Ábaton - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Belén Imaz

Text description provided by the architects. This house, one of the ÁBATON integral reforms in Madrid, is located on a plot of 2,500 m² and has 600 m² built. The original house had excellent qualities to be rehabilitated and converted into a modern house in a beautiful environment. Therefore, efforts were made to generate new spaces with architectural quality that would take advantage of its location and the richness of the plot.

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Ábaton
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WoodGlass

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Full Renovation LVL / Ábaton" 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148795/full-renovation-lvl-abaton> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Belén Imaz

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