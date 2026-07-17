Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM

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Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
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Architects: Ariel André-GOLEM
- Area: 960 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Laurian Ghinitoiu
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- Category: Library, Community, Cowork Interiors
- Client: Diriyah Biennale Foundation
- Interior Area: 630 m²
- Exterior Area: 330 m²
- City: Diriyah
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. The Diriyah Biennale Foundation hosts an expansive program of workshops, panels, and public gatherings. To support this mission year-round, DBF commissioned a dedicated building: a permanent home for its public programs, designed to serve a diverse audience across generations, languages, and cultural backgrounds.