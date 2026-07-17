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Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM

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Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, LightingDiriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - Interior PhotographyDiriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - Interior Photography, Glass, ShelvingDiriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - Interior PhotographyDiriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Library, Community, Cowork Interiors
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
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Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Lighting
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The Diriyah Biennale Foundation hosts an expansive program of workshops, panels, and public gatherings. To support this mission year-round, DBF commissioned a dedicated building: a permanent home for its public programs, designed to serve a diverse audience across generations, languages, and cultural backgrounds.

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Ariel André-GOLEM
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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSaudi Arabia

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCommunityInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSaudi Arabia
Cite: "Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148770/diriyah-biennale-foundation-public-programs-building-ariel-andre-golem> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Laurian Ghinitoiu

迪里耶双年展基金会公共项目大楼 / Ariel André-GOLEM

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