Diriyah Biennale Foundation Public Programs Building / Ariel André-GOLEM

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Category: Library, Community, Cowork Interiors

Client: Diriyah Biennale Foundation

Interior Area: 630 m²

Exterior Area: 330 m²

City: Diriyah

Country: Saudi Arabia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Diriyah Biennale Foundation hosts an expansive program of workshops, panels, and public gatherings. To support this mission year-round, DBF commissioned a dedicated building: a permanent home for its public programs, designed to serve a diverse audience across generations, languages, and cultural backgrounds.