D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Retail Interiors

Clients: D+dd Multi-brand Concept Store

City: Qinhuangdao

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. D+dd occupies a compact building at the corner of a community square, surrounded by an auditorium, residential blocks and other structures from different periods. Originally used as a back-of-house support space, the building has long been embedded in the everyday life of the neighbourhood, where pedestrian movement, social interactions and community activities continuously overlap. When Sò Studio began the renovation, the site already carried a distinct spatial identity shaped by years of use.