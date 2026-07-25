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D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio

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D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteD+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ColumnD+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - Image 4 of 29D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - Image 5 of 29D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - More Images+ 24

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Qinhuangdao, China
  • Architects: Sò Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  38
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Minjie Wang
  • Lead Architects: Liu Mengjie, Wu Yifan, Pan Yupeng
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D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Minjie Wang

Text description provided by the architects. D+dd occupies a compact building at the corner of a community square, surrounded by an auditorium, residential blocks and other structures from different periods. Originally used as a back-of-house support space, the building has long been embedded in the everyday life of the neighbourhood, where pedestrian movement, social interactions and community activities continuously overlap. When Sò Studio began the renovation, the site already carried a distinct spatial identity shaped by years of use.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "D+dd Friendship Bay Store / Sò Studio" 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148762/d-plus-dd-friendship-bay-store-so-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Minjie Wang

D+dd 友谊湾店 / Sò Studio

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