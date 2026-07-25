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Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp

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Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Wood, Table, Lighting, Glass, CountertopBentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - Image 3 of 22Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - Image 4 of 22Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - Interior Photography, LightingBentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - More Images+ 17

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Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
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Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Wood, Table, Lighting, Glass, Countertop
© Riccardo de Vecchi
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp" 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148756/bentinck-agence-ontwerp> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Riccardo de Vecchi

本廷克公寓 / agence ontwerp

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