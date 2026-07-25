Bentinck Apartment / agence ontwerp

Save this picture!© Riccardo de Vecchi+ 17 Curated by Nina Vuga Share ShareFacebookTwitterMailPinterestWhatsappOrhttps://www.archdaily.com/1148756/bentinck-agence-ontwerp Clipboard "COPY" CopyApartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors•Rotterdam, The Netherlands Architects: agence ontwerp Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m² Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025 Photographs Photographs:Riccardo de Vecchi, Rubén Dario Kleimeer Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description Save this picture!© Riccardo de Vecchi