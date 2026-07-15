Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico

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Text description provided by the architects. Villa Talha, located at the Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club in Melides, stands as a consistent example of contemporary Portuguese architecture. Designed by Contacto Atlântico, the villa reflects an approach that balances formal clarity with contextual sensitivity. Its design respects the topography, native vegetation, and regional identity, integrating naturally into the surrounding landscape in line with the principles of high-quality residential architecture.