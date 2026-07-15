  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico

Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico

Save

Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - Exterior PhotographyVila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, BalconyVila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - Exterior Photography, Door, Balcony, CourtyardVila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - Interior Photography, CourtyardVila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - More Images+ 26

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Melides, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico - Exterior Photography
© Gonçalo Henriques

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Talha, located at the Costa Terra Golf & Ocean Club in Melides, stands as a consistent example of contemporary Portuguese architecture. Designed by Contacto Atlântico, the villa reflects an approach that balances formal clarity with contextual sensitivity. Its design respects the topography, native vegetation, and regional identity, integrating naturally into the surrounding landscape in line with the principles of high-quality residential architecture.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Contacto Atlântico
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico" [Vila Talha / Contacto Atlântico] 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148745/vila-talha-contacto-atlantico> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Gonçalo Henriques

Talha 别墅 / Contacto Atlântico

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags