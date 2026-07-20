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Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

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Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Exterior Photography, FacadeLimmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Image 3 of 30Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Image 4 of 30Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Exterior PhotographyLimmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - More Images+ 25

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools
Urdorf, Switzerland
  • Construction Management: Laterza Graf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ingegneri pedrazzini guidotti sagl
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: ahochn AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bühnenplan Nerlich AG
  • Landscape Architecture: S2L Landscape Architecture BSLA SIA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: R+B engineering AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: CSD Ingenieure AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mettler+Partner AG
  • Façade Planning: Dr. Lüchinger, Meyer
  • Client: State of Zurich, Department Canton of Zurich
  • City: Urdorf
  • Country: Switzerland
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Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The new extensions expand the existing school with an auditorium, sports halls, science classrooms, and a canteen. The new volumes read as "pearls on a string"—similar in form but varied in height, stepping towards the street to define the volumetric closure of the campus while creating a generous outdoor forecourt.

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PENZISBETTINI Architekten
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Cite: "Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten" 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148744/limmattal-cantonal-school-penzisbettini-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Farinatti

Limmattal 州立中学 / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

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