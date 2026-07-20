Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

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Urdorf, Switzerland
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Architects: PENZISBETTINI Architekten
- Area: 14000 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Federico Farinatti
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Lead Architects: Daniel Penzis, Giulio Bettini
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Construction Management: Laterza Graf
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ingegneri pedrazzini guidotti sagl
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: ahochn AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bühnenplan Nerlich AG
- Landscape Architecture: S2L Landscape Architecture BSLA SIA
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: R+B engineering AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: CSD Ingenieure AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mettler+Partner AG
- Façade Planning: Dr. Lüchinger, Meyer
- Client: State of Zurich, Department Canton of Zurich
- City: Urdorf
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The new extensions expand the existing school with an auditorium, sports halls, science classrooms, and a canteen. The new volumes read as "pearls on a string"—similar in form but varied in height, stepping towards the street to define the volumetric closure of the campus while creating a generous outdoor forecourt.