Limmattal Cantonal School / PENZISBETTINI Architekten

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Construction Management: Laterza Graf

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ingegneri pedrazzini guidotti sagl

Engineering & Consulting > Services: ahochn AG

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bühnenplan Nerlich AG

Landscape Architecture: S2L Landscape Architecture BSLA SIA

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: R+B engineering AG

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: CSD Ingenieure AG

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Bakus Bauphysik & Akustik AG

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mettler+Partner AG

Façade Planning: Dr. Lüchinger, Meyer

Client: State of Zurich, Department Canton of Zurich

City: Urdorf

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The new extensions expand the existing school with an auditorium, sports halls, science classrooms, and a canteen. The new volumes read as "pearls on a string"—similar in form but varied in height, stepping towards the street to define the volumetric closure of the campus while creating a generous outdoor forecourt.