House Malija / Raketa + Tria Studio

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Houses • Slovenia Architects: Raketa, Tria Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 271 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Žiga Lovšin

Lead Architects: Katjuša Kranjc, Rok Kuhar

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Text description provided by the architects. House Malija is conceived as a contemporary living environment that emerges from a unique panoramic location above Slovenian Istria, where views extend towards Croatia, the Sečovlje salt pans, and the distant Italian horizon. The project is based on a close dialogue between architecture, landscape, and the experience of living, with the central idea of creating a seamless relationship between interior and exterior. The guiding concept of the design is "outside within" – an approach where materials, natural light, and spatial organization dissolve traditional boundaries between enclosed and open spaces.