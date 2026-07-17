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Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab

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Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - Image 2 of 23Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - Image 3 of 23Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - Image 4 of 23Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - Exterior PhotographyBe-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Cultural Architecture
Siheung-si, South Korea
  • Architects: a.co.lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1218
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyung Noh
  • Lead Architects: Isak Chung, Jinpyo Hong
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Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab - Image 2 of 23
© Kyung Noh

Text description provided by the architects. The 'Be, Fore' is a renovation project for idle areas of the Sihwa Industrial Complex sewage treatment plant. Although Siheung-si had planned a water-themed park for nearby families, we found upon visiting the site that this former industrial facility possessed unique qualities within the urban context. The site still bears traces of its past, and we felt that planning a program by a few decision-makers in a short time would serve only as an image, lacking practicality and ethics.

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Cite: "Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148729/be-fore-facility-ab> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kyung Noh

Be-Fore Facility 综合设施 / a.co.lab

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