Be-Fore Facility / a.co.lab

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Category: Cultural Architecture

Design Team: Jeongwoo Song, Jangwoo Bae, Youhwan Cho, Heejeong You

City: Siheung-si

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. The 'Be, Fore' is a renovation project for idle areas of the Sihwa Industrial Complex sewage treatment plant. Although Siheung-si had planned a water-themed park for nearby families, we found upon visiting the site that this former industrial facility possessed unique qualities within the urban context. The site still bears traces of its past, and we felt that planning a program by a few decision-makers in a short time would serve only as an image, lacking practicality and ethics.