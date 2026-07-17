Scala San Filippo / caarpa

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Architects: caarpa
- Area: 440 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Anna Positano
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- Lead Team: Fabrizio Polimone, Alessandro Parodi, Francesco Forni, Marta Carraro, Valeria Arena
- Design Team: Giulia Ansaldi
- Landscape Architecture: Pietro Bartolomeo d'Albertis
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Davide Badaracco
- General Contractor: Gia.Da. FLY srl
- City: Genova
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a private garden in Genoa, a slight difference in elevation provides an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture and landscape.