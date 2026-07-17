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Scala San Filippo / caarpa

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Scala San Filippo / caarpa - Interior Photography, StairsScala San Filippo / caarpa - Interior PhotographyScala San Filippo / caarpa - Image 4 of 27Scala San Filippo / caarpa - Interior PhotographyScala San Filippo / caarpa - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Installations & Structures, Mixed Use Architecture, Greenhouse
Genova, Italy
  • Architects: caarpa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  440
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Anna Positano
  • Lead Team: Fabrizio Polimone, Alessandro Parodi, Francesco Forni, Marta Carraro, Valeria Arena
  • Design Team: Giulia Ansaldi
  • Landscape Architecture: Pietro Bartolomeo d'Albertis
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Davide Badaracco
  • General Contractor: Gia.Da. FLY srl
  • City: Genova
  • Country: Italy
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Scala San Filippo / caarpa - Image 4 of 27
© Anna Positano

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a private garden in Genoa, a slight difference in elevation provides an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture and landscape.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureGreenhouseItaly

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GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMixed Use ArchitectureIndustrial ArchitectureGreenhouseItaly
Cite: "Scala San Filippo / caarpa" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148725/scala-san-filippo-caarpa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Anna Positano

Scala San Filippo / caarpa

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