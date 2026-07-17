Scala San Filippo / caarpa

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Category: Installations & Structures, Mixed Use Architecture, Greenhouse

Lead Team: Fabrizio Polimone, Alessandro Parodi, Francesco Forni, Marta Carraro, Valeria Arena

Design Team: Giulia Ansaldi

Landscape Architecture: Pietro Bartolomeo d'Albertis

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Davide Badaracco

General Contractor: Gia.Da. FLY srl

City: Genova

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of a private garden in Genoa, a slight difference in elevation provides an opportunity to redefine the relationship between architecture and landscape.