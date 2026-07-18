Koenji Office Building / SO&CO.

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Architects: SO&CO.
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Hayato Wakabayashi
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Lead Architects: So Teruuchi
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Text description provided by the architects. This headquarters building is situated on a flagpole-shaped lot near Koenji Station, with a frontage of just 2 meters. The building comprises three above-ground stories and one basement level. We sought to free the design from the constraints imposed by the conventional rationality of reinforced concrete structure frames with shear walls, and to expand the roles of concrete.