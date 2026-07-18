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Koenji Office Building / SO&CO.

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Koenji Office Building / SO&CO. - Interior Photography, Concrete, GlassKoenji Office Building / SO&CO. - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting, ConcreteKoenji Office Building / SO&CO. - Interior Photography, Glass, ConcreteKoenji Office Building / SO&CO. - Image 3 of 30Koenji Office Building / SO&CO. - More Images+ 25

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Offices
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: SO&CO.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hayato Wakabayashi
  • Lead Architects: So Teruuchi
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Koenji Office Building / SO&CO. - Interior Photography
© Hayato Wakabayashi

Text description provided by the architects. This headquarters building is situated on a flagpole-shaped lot near Koenji Station, with a frontage of just 2 meters. The building comprises three above-ground stories and one basement level. We sought to free the design from the constraints imposed by the conventional rationality of reinforced concrete structure frames with shear walls, and to expand the roles of concrete.

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SO&CO.
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Concrete

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Cite: "Koenji Office Building / SO&CO." 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148721/koenji-office-building> ISSN 0719-8884

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