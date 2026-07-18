Koenji Office Building / SO&CO.

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Offices • Tokyo, Japan Architects: SO&CO.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 50 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Hayato Wakabayashi

Lead Architects: So Teruuchi

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Text description provided by the architects. This headquarters building is situated on a flagpole-shaped lot near Koenji Station, with a frontage of just 2 meters. The building comprises three above-ground stories and one basement level. We sought to free the design from the constraints imposed by the conventional rationality of reinforced concrete structure frames with shear walls, and to expand the roles of concrete.