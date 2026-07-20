Green Heart Commercial Complex & A4X Art Center / E PLUS DESIGN

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Category: Retail

Design Team: Fan Chou, Dong Siyi, Lin Zhaomei, Wang Junli, Stephane M., Zhang Xubin, Wei Jiaxing, Tian Linchuan, Zhai Mengya, Lai Jiawei, Chen Kangdi, Guo Rui, Luo Siqi, Zhan Wenze

Client: Wide Horizon

Client Team: Liang Rui, Xie Zhihan, Zhong Xianli

Architectural Construction Drawings: Zhongtai United Design Co., Ltd.

Landscape Design: Z+T Studio

Commercial Public Space Renovation: XU Studio

Landscape Planting Design & Implementation: Chongqing Tianhua Zhijing Ecological Landscape Co., Ltd. (Green Heart Park); Hom Floraland & Horticulture Co., Ltd. (Green Heart Commercial Complex); yuanworks (planter boxes in the Green Heart commercial public areas)

Luxerivers Sales Center Facade Renovation: ZAD

Food Court And Supermarket Interior: XU Studio

Interior Planting Design (Food Court & Supermarket): Dongshan Plant Atelier

Lom Store Interior: MOD

Cafe & Bookstore Interior: Mengye Space Creative Design Firm

Interior Planting Design (Cafe & Bookstore): WEHO DESIGN

Sprouts Home, Community Spaces, And The First Floor Courtyard Surrounding Interiors Of The Bookstore: A.ardon

A4 X Art Center Interior: TEKTONN ARCHITECTS

Vi Design: BRANDZHI

Lighting Design: Brandston Partnership Inc.

Green Heart Ring Structural Design: XinY Structural Consultants Ltd

Green Heart Park Floodlighting Design: HdA

City: Chongqing

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. At LUXERIVERS in Chongqing, the Green Heart commercial complex and the A4X Art Center, conceived by E+UV, emerges as an iconic park-integrated destination upon opening. Rooted in the concept of "a boundless mountain city," the project departs from conventional commercial typologies, weaving Chongqing's mountainous urban fabric, everyday vitality, public art, and the surrounding picturesque landscapes into a cohesive whole. Amid the fast-paced rhythm of the social media era, the project embraces a more grounded path: one rooted in place, attuned to everyday life, and oriented to long-term evolution.