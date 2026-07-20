Green Heart Commercial Complex & A4X Art Center / E PLUS DESIGN

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Architects: E PLUS DESIGN
- Area: 22535 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:DONG Image, Sheshe, PrismImage
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Lead Architects: Fu Li, Coco Zhou
- Category: Retail
- Design Team: Fan Chou, Dong Siyi, Lin Zhaomei, Wang Junli, Stephane M., Zhang Xubin, Wei Jiaxing, Tian Linchuan, Zhai Mengya, Lai Jiawei, Chen Kangdi, Guo Rui, Luo Siqi, Zhan Wenze
- Client: Wide Horizon
- Client Team: Liang Rui, Xie Zhihan, Zhong Xianli
- Architectural Construction Drawings: Zhongtai United Design Co., Ltd.
- Landscape Design: Z+T Studio
- Commercial Public Space Renovation: XU Studio
- Landscape Planting Design & Implementation: Chongqing Tianhua Zhijing Ecological Landscape Co., Ltd. (Green Heart Park); Hom Floraland & Horticulture Co., Ltd. (Green Heart Commercial Complex); yuanworks (planter boxes in the Green Heart commercial public areas)
- Luxerivers Sales Center Facade Renovation: ZAD
- Food Court And Supermarket Interior: XU Studio
- Interior Planting Design (Food Court & Supermarket): Dongshan Plant Atelier
- Lom Store Interior: MOD
- Cafe & Bookstore Interior: Mengye Space Creative Design Firm
- Interior Planting Design (Cafe & Bookstore): WEHO DESIGN
- Sprouts Home, Community Spaces, And The First Floor Courtyard Surrounding Interiors Of The Bookstore: A.ardon
- A4 X Art Center Interior: TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
- Vi Design: BRANDZHI
- Lighting Design: Brandston Partnership Inc.
- Green Heart Ring Structural Design: XinY Structural Consultants Ltd
- Green Heart Park Floodlighting Design: HdA
- City: Chongqing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. At LUXERIVERS in Chongqing, the Green Heart commercial complex and the A4X Art Center, conceived by E+UV, emerges as an iconic park-integrated destination upon opening. Rooted in the concept of "a boundless mountain city," the project departs from conventional commercial typologies, weaving Chongqing's mountainous urban fabric, everyday vitality, public art, and the surrounding picturesque landscapes into a cohesive whole. Amid the fast-paced rhythm of the social media era, the project embraces a more grounded path: one rooted in place, attuned to everyday life, and oriented to long-term evolution.