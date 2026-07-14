L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Landscape Architectureof: Elvis Tejada

General Construction: Emedos Proyectos

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José López

Interior Design: Emedos Proyectos

City: Jarabacoa

Country: Dominican Republic

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the gated community of La Z Residence, in the central area of Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Casa L.A. seeks to establish a symbiosis between the physical context of the site and the architectural work, while internally integrating the home's social spaces.