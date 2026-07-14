L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos

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Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
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Architects: Emedos Proyectos
- Area: 315 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:José Rozón
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Lead Architects: Nadia Guzmán, Elvis Tejada, Eddy Díaz
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- Category: Houses
- Landscape Architectureof: Elvis Tejada
- General Construction: Emedos Proyectos
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José López
- Interior Design: Emedos Proyectos
- City: Jarabacoa
- Country: Dominican Republic
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the gated community of La Z Residence, in the central area of Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Casa L.A. seeks to establish a symbiosis between the physical context of the site and the architectural work, while internally integrating the home's social spaces.