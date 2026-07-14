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L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos

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L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - Exterior PhotographyL.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairL.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Glass, Table, Countertop, ChairL.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - Image 5 of 20L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - More Images+ 15

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic
  • Architects: Emedos Proyectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  315
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Rozón
  • Lead Architects: Nadia Guzmán, Elvis Tejada, Eddy Díaz
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architectureof: Elvis Tejada
  • General Construction: Emedos Proyectos
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: José López
  • Interior Design: Emedos Proyectos
  • City: Jarabacoa
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L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos - Exterior Photography
© José Rozón

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the gated community of La Z Residence, in the central area of Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Casa L.A. seeks to establish a symbiosis between the physical context of the site and the architectural work, while internally integrating the home's social spaces.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDominican Republic
Cite: "L.A. House / Emedos Proyectos" [Casa L.A. / Emedos Proyectos] 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148677/la-house-emedos-proyectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Rozón

L.A. 住宅 / Emedos Proyectos

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