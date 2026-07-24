Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB

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Architects: OHLAB
- Area: 450 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:José Hevia©
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
- Lead Team: Paloma Hernáiz, Jaime Oliver
- Technical Team: Jorge Ramón Monegal
- Design Team: Rebeca Lavín, Loreto Angulo, Silvia Morais, Elisabet Fábrega, Laura Colomer
- General Contractor: Construcciones Ageitos
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: DICAES
- Project Management: About Living
- City: Palma
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. OHLAB presents a house that retreats from the urban landscape to inhabit the mountain through a silent, fragmented, almost buried architecture. Rejecting protagonism, it proposes a way of living that cultivates a dialogue with the terrain and redefines the relationship between nature and domesticity.