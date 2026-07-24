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Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB

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Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB - Image 2 of 22Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB - Exterior PhotographyCasa Tramuntana / OHLAB - Image 4 of 22Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB - Image 5 of 22Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB - More Images+ 17

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, Residential Interiors
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: OHLAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia©
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Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB - Exterior Photography
© José Hevia©

Text description provided by the architects. OHLAB presents a house that retreats from the urban landscape to inhabit the mountain through a silent, fragmented, almost buried architecture. Rejecting protagonism, it proposes a way of living that cultivates a dialogue with the terrain and redefines the relationship between nature and domesticity.

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OHLAB
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WoodStoneConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain

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WoodStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148654/casa-tramuntana> ISSN 0719-8884

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© José Hevia©

Casa Tramuntana / OHLAB

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