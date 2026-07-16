A Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy

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Category: Temporary Installations, Educational Architecture, Community

Design Team: Student cohort of 3.th semester 2025-2026, BA-programme Complexity & Practice, Institute of Architecture, Urbanism and Landscape

Project Management: Roskilde Festival, Next, DSB

Construction Carpenter: Herlev

City: Roskilde

Country: Denmark

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Text description provided by the architects. For eight days every summer, a field outside Roskilde becomes Denmark's fourth-largest city. More than 125,000 people arrive by train, passing through a temporary piece of infrastructure that serves as both a transport hub and the front door to the festival.