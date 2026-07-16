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A Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy

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A Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - Exterior PhotographyA Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - Exterior PhotographyA Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - Exterior PhotographyA Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - Exterior PhotographyA Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - More Images+ 20

Curated by Nina Vuga

Temporary Installations, Educational Architecture, Community
Roskilde, Denmark
  • Architects: Royal Danish Academy
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ramus Hjortshøj
  • Lead Architects: Martin Marker, Morten Meldgaard, Alex Lee
  • Design Team: Student cohort of 3.th semester 2025-2026, BA-programme Complexity & Practice, Institute of Architecture, Urbanism and Landscape
  • Project Management: Roskilde Festival, Next, DSB
  • Construction Carpenter: Herlev
  • City: Roskilde
  • Country: Denmark
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A Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy - Exterior Photography
© Ramus Hjortshøj

Text description provided by the architects. For eight days every summer, a field outside Roskilde becomes Denmark's fourth-largest city. More than 125,000 people arrive by train, passing through a temporary piece of infrastructure that serves as both a transport hub and the front door to the festival.

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Cite: "A Temporary Train Station for Roskilde Festival / Royal Danish Academy" 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148650/a-temporary-train-station-for-roskilde-festival-royal-danish-academy> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Ramus Hjortshøj

罗斯基勒音乐节临时火车站 / 丹麦皇家艺术学院

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