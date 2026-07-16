Faro Santander Museum / David Chipperfield Architects

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Category: Museum, Sustainability

Director: David Chipperfield, Benito Blanco, Billy Prendergast, Rodrigo Antón Carrasquer

Project Architect: José Azevedo, Sergio Pereira

Team: Ricardo Álvarez, Alba Azuara, Alexander Awramenko, José Azevedo, Toja Coray, Bernardo Criscuoli, Cathal Crumley, Patricia Fredborg, Victoria Gallagher, Clemens Gerritzen, Nadège Giraudet, Alexander Hill, Antonio Jiménez, Joseph Little, Davide Maggio, Jusin Park, Renato Pimenta, Inés Sanz Pinto, Daniela Puga, Monica Resines, Luisa Respondek, Carlo Vincelli, Richard Youel

Competition Team: Lewis Armstrong, Clemens Gerritzen, Alexander Hill, Davide Maggio, Ruth Mellor, Tram Huong Ngo, Billy Prendergast, Monica Resines, Kim Schürmann, Gabor Tajnafoi, Alban Wagener, Matilda Williams

Client: Banco Santander

Public Use Spaces Area: 6,200 m²

Maximum Building Height: 30.49 m from the entrance threshold level

Number Of Floors: 7 above ground and 3 below ground

Sustainability Certificates: BREEAM Outstanding

City: Santander

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The launch of Faro Santander, a new cultural project led by the Banco Santander Foundation and scheduled to open on 8th September, will mark the culmination of the transformation of one of the most prized buildings on Santander's seafront and former Banco Santander HQ: the historic Pereda Building. Reimagined as a space for culture, the 10-storey building will house the Banco Santander Collection, which spans over a thousand works, alongside temporary exhibitions, spaces devoted to creative exploration and participation, and groundbreaking installations where technology takes center stage. Faro Santander will provide a platform for projects rooted in innovation and artistic experimentation, and will also feature a café and a restaurant, plus a roof terrace with views over the city.