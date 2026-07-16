Faro Santander Museum / David Chipperfield Architects

-
Architects: David Chipperfield Architects
- Area: 10400 m²
- Year: 2026
- Category: Museum, Sustainability
- Director: David Chipperfield, Benito Blanco, Billy Prendergast, Rodrigo Antón Carrasquer
- Project Architect: José Azevedo, Sergio Pereira
- Team: Ricardo Álvarez, Alba Azuara, Alexander Awramenko, José Azevedo, Toja Coray, Bernardo Criscuoli, Cathal Crumley, Patricia Fredborg, Victoria Gallagher, Clemens Gerritzen, Nadège Giraudet, Alexander Hill, Antonio Jiménez, Joseph Little, Davide Maggio, Jusin Park, Renato Pimenta, Inés Sanz Pinto, Daniela Puga, Monica Resines, Luisa Respondek, Carlo Vincelli, Richard Youel
- Competition Team: Lewis Armstrong, Clemens Gerritzen, Alexander Hill, Davide Maggio, Ruth Mellor, Tram Huong Ngo, Billy Prendergast, Monica Resines, Kim Schürmann, Gabor Tajnafoi, Alban Wagener, Matilda Williams
- Client: Banco Santander
- Public Use Spaces Area: 6,200 m²
- Maximum Building Height: 30.49 m from the entrance threshold level
- Number Of Floors: 7 above ground and 3 below ground
- Sustainability Certificates: BREEAM Outstanding
- City: Santander
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The launch of Faro Santander, a new cultural project led by the Banco Santander Foundation and scheduled to open on 8th September, will mark the culmination of the transformation of one of the most prized buildings on Santander's seafront and former Banco Santander HQ: the historic Pereda Building. Reimagined as a space for culture, the 10-storey building will house the Banco Santander Collection, which spans over a thousand works, alongside temporary exhibitions, spaces devoted to creative exploration and participation, and groundbreaking installations where technology takes center stage. Faro Santander will provide a platform for projects rooted in innovation and artistic experimentation, and will also feature a café and a restaurant, plus a roof terrace with views over the city.